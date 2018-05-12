12/5/2018 Read by Steve Ervin Assistant Dean for Information Technology at Harvard Design School, Director of Computer Resources, and lecturer in the Department of Landscape Architecture, at the Harvard Graduate School of Design Written by Daniel Tompkins Narrator: So it was after 7 o’ clock— he said he had just gotten home from work; he was tired, and was sitting down to take his shoes oﬀ and, of course, the phone rings— right then— and I’m sure he was thinking: 1: “What now... who needs my attention right at this moment, right as I’m sitting down...” Narrator: He’s a bit of a grouch, but he deserves his time oﬀ. He said he didn’t recognize the number, but for some reason he picked up: 1: “Hello?” Narrator: He said “hello” like he had something important going on— like this person was really wasting his time. I think he was expecting one of those recorded telemarketers. I know he hated those telemarketers... He said they didn’t respond at ﬁrst. I’m sure he was already thinking about cracking a beer and turning on the TV... 2: “Hello?” 1: “Hi. Can I help you?” He said impatiently. Narrator: He thought he recognized the voice, but he couldn’t hear them very well through the receiver. 2: “Um... Is this... 8... 8, 1 ,5, 3, 0, 7, 6, 2, 2... 2?” 1: “That’s my number... who is this?” Narrator: And right then— right as he’s asking that question, all of the lights go out *snap*— just like that. His cellphone too! The lights, the heat— even the streetlamp outside his window. Everything’s dead; but he looks outside— it’s just his block, the houses further down the street still had power. Everything there went completely black, though. He likes watching a little TV after work, so I’m sure he was frustrated... Moreover, he had no idea what that person on the phone was calling him about! He told me that he’d had a strange feeling about it. It felt like they were about to tell him something very important. I remember him saying that. So, he’s looking around for a ﬂashlight; and he ﬁnds one— but it’s dead too. He thinks, maybe a lighter and some candles. So he’s sitting there— sitting in the dark with a few candles burning in his living room. It was freezing out. So, he doesn’t want to go outside; but he can’t even read a book with these dim candles he has.

He can’t talk to anybody, can’t check Facebook, can’t even check his cellphone to ﬁnd out what’s happening... He remembered a little portable radio that he kept by his bedside. So he carries a candle into his room, sets it down on the side table, sits on his bed, and ﬂips on the radio...



It doesn’t turn on either! I think at that point he realized something strange was happening; but he was so tired and aggravated at that point I think he just dismissed it all. He was on his bed then, and he just fell back across the middle and laid there. He was thinking about the call then.



It was Saturday the next day— he had fallen asleep. He told me he woke up to the radio playing— it was the Christmas station, I think. He shut it oﬀ, and found that all the lights in the house were back on again; but his cellphone was still dead. He plugged it in, and turned oﬀ the lights— the sun was coming in through the windows at that point; and he made a pot of coffee. He got a good amount of sleep— said he felt well-rested. I asked about the candles— said he should be careful falling asleep with something burning.



I think he had just ﬁnished breakfast around 10 in the morning. He pulled his laptop out at the kitchen table and was checking his email. There was something from his supervisor at the office, a few things to have ready for Monday. He tells me these things— he didn’t really have anyone to talk to there; so he had to tell me every little detail about his day anytime we got on the phone.



Anyways, he says he’s responding to somebody at work about some project deadline, or something, happening later that week— and it happens again! Same as before, he’s ﬁnishing up his email and *pop*, his laptop screen freezes, glitches out, and fades black. He stands up, goes over to the wall, ﬂips the light switch up and down, up and down— nothing. It’s the middle of the day, so he can’t just sleep through the outage like he did before. It was some kind of surge too, so the battery didn’t seem to have any charge.



He calls the power company, but they seem as clueless as he did. So, he went out on his front porch— sipping his second cup of coﬀee; and he just sat there. He had his car— he could have come to my house or run a few errands... but I guess he didn’t really have anything he needed to buy.



So he just sat on this old wooden bench he has, on his front porch, sipping his coﬀee. He said it was the ﬁrst time he’d had a moment to just SIT. He told me how much he enjoyed himself— it was an unusually nice day for December. He just sat there, watched the leaves scratch along the sidewalk, heard the neighborhood children— laughing and playing, dogs barking, the cars going by, saw the clouds moving overhead, and just sat there— taking it in.



He ﬁnished his coﬀee, but stayed seated on his bench and just breathed the air for hours. Eventually he went back inside— at that point the power was back on. It might have been on for a while, but he had lost track of time. He sounded a bit odd when he told me about it... like he had something else to say. But that’s all he told me.